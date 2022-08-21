Heritage Trust Co Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 689,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

