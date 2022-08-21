Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 7,938,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,755. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

