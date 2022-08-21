Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

ICE stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,166. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

