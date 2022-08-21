Heritage Trust Co Sells 10,260 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 13,972,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116,757. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

