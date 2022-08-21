Heritage Trust Co Sells 533 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,704. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

