Heritage Trust Co Sells 736 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $315.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.60. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

