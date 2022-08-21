Heritage Trust Co Sells 844 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

BAC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 36,485,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

