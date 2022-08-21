Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 199,220 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Hess were worth $988,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

NYSE HES traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.63. 1,121,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. Hess Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

