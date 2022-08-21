Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $124.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

HXGBY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.