Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 2,214,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.