Hord Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $231,906.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00767019 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
