Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HZN stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

