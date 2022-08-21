H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

