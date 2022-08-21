Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

TSE:HUT opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38.

Insider Activity

About Hut 8 Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

