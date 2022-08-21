Hydro (HYDRO) Achieves Market Cap of $363,403.79

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $363,403.79 and approximately $5,516.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
