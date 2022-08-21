Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

ITW traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

