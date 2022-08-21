Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

