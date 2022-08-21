Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.5 %

UDEC stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

