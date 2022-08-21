Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $593.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Insider Transactions at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

