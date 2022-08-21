Insider Buying: Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Senior Officer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,000.

Goodfellow Trading Up 6.4 %

GDL opened at C$11.13 on Friday. Goodfellow Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of C$95.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

