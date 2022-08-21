Insider Buying: Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Senior Officer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,000.
Goodfellow Trading Up 6.4 %
GDL opened at C$11.13 on Friday. Goodfellow Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of C$95.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.
About Goodfellow
