InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.
About InspireMD
