International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.