Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Position Lessened by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $58.81.
