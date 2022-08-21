Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 21st (AMAT, CINC, DE, FL, HNRG, KAR, PACB, PEG, SCL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 21st:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $125.00.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $335.00 to $381.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $424.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

