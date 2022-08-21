IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,762 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,210,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 332,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 530,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,832 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $33.24.

