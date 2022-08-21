iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 166,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,517. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

