iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Raymond James & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,430,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

