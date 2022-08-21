iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.