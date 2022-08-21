iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.