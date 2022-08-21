iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 228,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

