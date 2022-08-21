Itau BBA Securities Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

