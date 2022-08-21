IXT Market Cap Reaches $179,077.55 (IXT)

IXT (IXT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $179,077.55 and $3.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00095131 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

