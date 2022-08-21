Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 9th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.