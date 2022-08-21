Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $373.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IDEXX Laboratories

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

