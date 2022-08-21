Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

