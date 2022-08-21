Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Salesforce stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

