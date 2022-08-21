Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.07, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.