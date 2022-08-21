Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

