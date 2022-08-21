Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 321,907 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,907 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.