Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 321,907 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,907 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

