Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.68 and a 200-day moving average of $421.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

