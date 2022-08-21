Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 69,520 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69,520 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

