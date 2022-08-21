JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

