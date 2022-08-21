JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.