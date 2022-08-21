JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.15 Billion Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.54% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,145,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

