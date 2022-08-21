JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $747.71 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 62.46% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $747,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,269,000. 55I LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 268,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 927,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG opened at $48.16 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.