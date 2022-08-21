JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $885.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $885,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

TD stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

