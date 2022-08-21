JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 287,726 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 15.92% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $774,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 108,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 341,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 119,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

