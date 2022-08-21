JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 3,067,556 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

