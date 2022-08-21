Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,290,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

