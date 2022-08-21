Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 207,042 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 207,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

