Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.26 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

